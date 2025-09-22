Seattle weather: Warm, dry start to fall

The Brief Western Washington will enjoy sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s during the first few days of fall. Tuesday and Wednesday may see increased wildfire smoke due to offshore winds, affecting air quality. Temperatures will normalize with partly cloudy skies by Thursday and Friday, and rain is possible next weekend.



The first few days of fall in Western Washington will be fantastic, with sunny skies and high temperatures in the 70s.

It will be a beautiful Monday across the Puget Sound area. Afternoon high temperatures will warm to 70 degrees in Seattle with sunshine and a bit of smoky haze.

Temperatures will be close to 70 degrees for most of the Puget Sound area Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tuesday and Wednesday should be warmer with lots of sunshine. Offshore winds could push wildfire smoke from Central Washington into the Puget Sound area starting Tuesday. We will be monitoring air quality.

Wildfire smoke from Central Washington could make its way into Western Washington on Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

How long will it stay warm in Seattle?

What's next:

Temperatures will return to normal Thursday and Friday, with partly cloudy skies in the forecast.

A chance of rain returns to the area next weekend.

It will be a mild first week of fall with showers returning this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

