Seattle weather: Sunshine and warmth returns to area

The Brief Western Washington will see calmer winds on Friday, aiding efforts against the Toonerville Fire. A warming trend is expected to peak by mid-next week, with temperatures reaching the 90s. The FOX 13 Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for Wednesday due to anticipated high temperatures.



After a breezy afternoon on Thursday, we get a bit of a break on Friday afternoon. That will help firefighters, especially near the Toonerville Fire near the Hood Canal. Winds will pick up again Friday night.

Breezy at times in the Puget Sound area.

Onshore flow will weaken during Thursday evening as another ridge builds off the coastline. This will trigger our next warming trend around the region and peak by the middle of next week.

Sunnier skies and warmer afternoon temperatures to end the week.

It will be a great weekend to head out and enjoy the outdoors. With the warmer temperatures ahead, many will be flocking to the water. The water temperatures are comfortably cool with most lakes running around 70 degrees.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures may have many flocking to the outdoors.

Summer heat begins to settle in by early next week. The FOX 13 Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for Wednesday as afternoon highs soar into the 90s by Wednesday.

After a break from the heat, it returns by the weekend and will be even hotter by next week.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Ilona McCauley and the National Weather Service.

