Seattle weather: Heating up Friday and this weekend

The Brief Thursday will feature morning clouds and afternoon sunshine in the Puget Sound area, with temperatures reaching the low 70s. A ridge of high pressure will bring sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s starting Friday, with similar conditions on Saturday. Next week, temperatures will soar into the 90s, with Wednesday expected to be the hottest day of the year, and easterly winds raising wildfire concerns near the Cascades.



Sunshine will return Thursday afternoon, with comfortable high temperatures expected for the greater Puget Sound area.

Morning clouds and afternoon sunshine will be the pattern on Thursday, with temperatures back into the low 70s. It may take well into the late afternoon for some areas to break through the clouds.

What's next:

A ridge of high pressure will move over the Pacific Northwest starting Friday, sending temperatures into the 80s. Saturday will be very similar with sunny skies.

Conditions will heat up Tuesday and Wednesday next week with temperatures soaring into the 90s in some spots. Wednesday will likely be the hottest day of the year so far with highs exceeding 90 degrees.

Winds will shift to easterly next week, which will bring heightened wildfire concerns to the west slopes of the Cascades.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

US Marshals call off search for Travis Decker in Idaho's Sawtooth National Forest

No charges for King County, WA Assessor accused of stalking ex-partner

Prosecutors make charging decision for man arrested after Tacoma Amber Alert

Seattle is the most expensive DoorDash market. It's about to get even pricier

Texas flooding: More than 170 missing, at least 118 dead

Video shows chaos before hit-and-run at illegal drifting event in Auburn, WA

Traffic Alert: Multiple highway closures this weekend in Western WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.