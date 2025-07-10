Seattle weather: Heating up Friday and this weekend
SEATTLE - Sunshine will return Thursday afternoon, with comfortable high temperatures expected for the greater Puget Sound area.
Morning clouds and afternoon sunshine will be the pattern on Thursday, with temperatures back into the low 70s. It may take well into the late afternoon for some areas to break through the clouds.
What's next:
A ridge of high pressure will move over the Pacific Northwest starting Friday, sending temperatures into the 80s. Saturday will be very similar with sunny skies.
Conditions will heat up Tuesday and Wednesday next week with temperatures soaring into the 90s in some spots. Wednesday will likely be the hottest day of the year so far with highs exceeding 90 degrees.
Winds will shift to easterly next week, which will bring heightened wildfire concerns to the west slopes of the Cascades.
The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.