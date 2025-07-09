Seattle weather: Clouds to start Thursday, afternoon sunshine and 70s

The Brief Wednesday brought cooler temperatures in the 60s and 70s with light showers in the Pacific Northwest. Thursday will start cloudy with possible sprinkles, but sunshine and low 70s are expected by afternoon. Warmer weather is forecast for next week, with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s and low 90s.



Clouds on Wednesday around the Pacific Northwest dropped temperatures into the 60s and 70s with a few light showers.

Highs today were below average with temperatures only peaking in the low 70s.

Most of the measurable rain fell around the northern interior and along the coast. A few sprinkles around the Puget Sound, but not enough to note.

Clouds will be around tonight with a few lingering sprinkles. Winds will be breezy for a few spots, but ease overnight as well.

What's next:

It will be a cloudy start to the day on Thursday with a possible early sprinkle, but sunshine will return by the afternoon. Highs will slowly warm up tomorrow, still cooler than average, but back to the low 70s.

High pressure will start to build again by the end of the week with more sunshine and warmer temperatures. We start to see even warmer temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday, reaching the mid to upper 80s then into the low 90s.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

