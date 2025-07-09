Seattle weather: Cooler with light showers Wednesday

The Brief A cold front will bring light showers and cooler temperatures to the Puget Sound area on Wednesday, with the North Puget Sound and Washington Coast most affected. Thursday will see morning clouds and afternoon sunshine, with temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s. High pressure will lead to rising temperatures, reaching the 80s by Friday and through the weekend, and nearing 90 degrees by Tuesday and Wednesday next week.



A weak system will bring light showers, more clouds, and cooler temperatures to the Puget Sound area on Wednesday.

A cold front will sweep through Western Washington on Wednesday, bringing light showers to the area. The spots most impacted will be the North Puget Sound and the Washington Coast. High temperatures on Wednesday will be about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Tuesday.

It will be cooler with a chance for showers Wednesday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Onshore flow will continue Thursday morning, bringing a pattern of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 70s.

Onshore flow will continue through Thursday morning, bringing more clouds and a chance for showers. (FOX 13 Seattle)

High pressure will build over the region starting Friday. Temperatures will soar to the 80s on Friday and through the weekend. It will be even hotter by the middle of next week, with temperatures close to 90 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday.

After a cooler Wednesday in Seattle, temperatures will warm up heading into the weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

