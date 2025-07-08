Seattle weather: Clouds, cooler and light showers return Wednesday

The Brief Clouds and light showers are expected Wednesday, with cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. A Red Flag Warning is in effect through Thursday due to gusty winds and dry conditions. Temperatures will rise to the low 80s by Friday, with warm weather continuing into the weekend.



Temperatures on Tuesday were warm again, with highs peaking in the mid to upper 80s through the South Sound and in the upper 70s northward. Wenatchee even hit 100°F this afternoon as a Heat Advisory was in effect.

Skies will continue to increase with a few showers along the coast. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

What's next:

Skies will be mostly cloudy with a few light showers around, especially in the northern interior, mountains and along the coast.

Wednesday will be cooler with more clouds and light showers through the evening. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 60s.

A Red Flag Warning will remain in effect through Thursday for gusty winds and dry conditions.

Clouds will start Thursday morning, but will clear by the afternoon with milder temperatures. Highs will be back in the low 80s by Friday with warm conditions through the weekend. Even warmer temperatures are looking to move for next week.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

