Seattle weather: Sunny and highs in the 80s Tuesday

The Brief The week starts with sunny weather and highs in the mid to low 80s. A Heat Advisory is issued for Central Washington on Tuesday, with highs reaching the 90s to triple digits. Cooler temperatures and light showers are expected by Wednesday, followed by warmer weather later in the week.



It was a nice and warm start to the work week with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to low 80s.

It was a nice and warm start to the work week with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to low 80s.

Overnight will be clear and calm with lows in the mid 50s. A few morning clouds along the coast.

A clear and calm night with lows in the mid 50s.

A Heat Advisory for Central Washington Tuesday afternoon for highs in the 90s to triple digits.

A Heat Advisory for Central Washington Tuesday afternoon for highs in the 90s to triple digits. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Skies will be sunny and highs will be a few degrees warmer for some with temperatures peaking in the mid-80s.

Skies will be sunny and highs will be a few degrees warmer for some with temperatures peaking in the mid-80s.

Clouds will increase overnight Tuesday with a few light showers and cooler temperatures into Wednesday. High pressure will build again by the end of the week for more sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Clouds will increase overnight Tuesday with a few light showers and cooler temperatures into Wednesday.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Travis Decker manhunt: Joint search underway for WA murder suspect in ID forest

Texas flooding: More than 80 people dead, 10 girls still missing

Reward to find Jonathan Hoang now at $100k

Teen's birthday party ends with 1 person dead in Sedro-Woolley

Seattle hospital treats dozens of fireworks-related injuries

Woo, Muñoz, Rodríguez named to AL All-Star roster for Seattle Mariners

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.