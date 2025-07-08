Showers, cloudy weather to return to Seattle on Wednesday

The Brief Seattle will see mid-80s temperatures today, hotter near the Cascades, before cooling to upper 60s with showers on Wednesday due to a low pressure system. Eastern Washington faces a Red Flag Warning for fire danger, while clouds and possible showers return to northern areas tonight. Cooler weather arrives Wednesday, followed by sunshine Thursday; the weekend will be sunny with highs in the low 80s.



We’re tracking another day in the mid-80s across the greater Seattle area.

Due to an incoming low pressure system on Wednesday, temperatures will plunge to the upper 60s tomorrow as showers return to the region.

This afternoon, highs will lift to the mid 80s for many places in Central and South Puget Sound. Near the Cascades, temperatures will be even hotter — boosting to nearly 90 degrees in places like North Bend.

Warmer-than-normal weather is forecast in Seattle on Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Fire danger in Washington

Big picture view:

In Eastern Washington, there’s a Red Flag Warning posted for today and tomorrow because of elevated fire danger.

Dry and hot conditions are elevating the threat for fires in Eastern Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Many in the greater Seattle area will enjoy generous, abundant sunshine today, but clouds make a comeback along the North Coast and North Sound this afternoon. Later tonight, there might be showers in these northern areas as well.

What's next:

Westerly winds pick up on Wednesday, facilitating the arrival of the cooler, cloudier weather. Snag a rain jacket tomorrow: there might be isolated showers at times!

Cooler weather is on tap for Seattle on Wednesday after a stretch of hot temperatures. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine on Thursday. This weekend, bright, sizzling sunshine will be in full force along with highs in the low 80s.

Cooler and cloudier weather will return to Seattle on Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

