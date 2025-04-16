Seattle weather: Warmer end to the week, highs in the 60s and 70s

The Brief Warm temperatures and sunny skies continue on Sunday following the first 8 p.m. sunset of the year. A ridge of high pressure will break down for the weekend, with scattered light showers possible at times.



A beautiful spring day in the Pacific Northwest with another round of blue skies.

Tonight was the first 8 p.m. sunset of the year for Seattle! We will continue to see later sunsets through the summer solstice, which is June 20.

Afternoon highs were slightly cooler today compared to yesterday as the northerly winds kept us on the cooler side.

What's next:

Temperatures on Thursday will warm a few degrees as high pressure starts to build back in, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

The sunshine and warmer temperatures will continue through the end of the week with highs in the low 70s. The ridge of high pressure will break down for the weekend as a few systems move through bringing scattered light showers at times.

