Seattle weather: Warmer highs with some hazy skies this weekend

Another day in the books above 70 for the Seattle area and that marks the 66th day in a row! SeaTac hit 86 at the airport and Vancouver was even hotter at 93.

Overnight, skies are clear with temperatures only cooling into the low 60s for the metro area. Look for patchy fog at the coast as you head out the door on Saturday.

The heat keeps coming Saturday with forecast highs near 90 for Puget Sound. Skies are sunny, but wildfire smoke and winds will push haze into the atmosphere again.

Air quality values on Saturday features "good" to "moderate" levels throughout the day.

With temperatures soaring into the upper 80s to low 90s, a "Heat Advisory" goes into effect from 12pm Saturday - 8pm Sunday. These conditions may affect those who suffer from heat related illness.

By Sunday, marine air will start to push inland bringing down highs by a few degrees into the low to mid 80s. Air quality will start to improve as well.

Temperatures continue to cool into Monday with cooler air riding inland. Highs fall back into the upper 70s just above average for this time of year.

By Tuesday, an upper-level low just off the coast will start to move across the state leaving us with cloudier skies, cooler highs, and the chance for a few showers along with possible thunderstorms. High temperatures could cool into the upper 60s to low 70s! Brr! Enjoy!

Have a great weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

