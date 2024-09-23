Seattle Weather: Warmest day of week, highs in upper 70s-low 80s Tuesday

Following morning clouds around Western Washington, the sunshine and warmer temperatures in the greater Seattle area returned.

Fall weather starts for Puget Sound region

It will be a warm first few days of fall as temperatures peak Tuesday in the upper 70s. Our first frontal system of the fall moves on Wednesday, bringing showers, cooler temperatures, breezy winds and possible thunderstorms.

It will stay clear and mild this evening with only a few clouds around, lows in the mid-to-upper 50s overnight.

High pressure continues to influence the Pacific Northwest through Tuesday, with a little offshore flow, making it another warm and dry day.

Highs on Tuesday will be the warmest of the week, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Plenty of sunshine in the afternoon.

The next frontal system will move through Wednesday, bringing widespread rain, breezy winds and possible lightning strikes.

Another wave of showers will move through Thursday into Friday with highs in the mid 60s. Skies will dry out again for the weekend, with more sunshine and cooler fall-like temperatures.

