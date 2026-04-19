Seattle Weather: Warmest temperatures this weekend

Another nice day on Sunday as we wrap up the weekend. A weather system will slide south along the coast on Sunday, but for most of Western Washington, it’s more of a "near miss." We’ll keep mostly dry conditions, with a mix of clouds and sun.

The high pressure ridge will keep us dry, with just a few clouds drifting by.

A perfect afternoon for the Mariners' game at T-Mobile Park. Like Saturday, the roof will be open again for Sunday afternoon's game. First pitch temperature in the low 60s warming to near 70 by the end of the game.

Partly cloudy and mild for Sunday's game.

Sunday will likely be the warmest day we've seen so far this season. Many spots will warm into the 70s, with the Cascade Foothills nearing 80 in spots.

Mild Sunday with warmest day so far this season.

Mild temperatures to start the week with more seasonal highs and a slight chance of showers by mid-week. We will warm up again by next weekend.