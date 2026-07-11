Seattle weather warms with dry summer pattern

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Today featured partly to mostly cloudy skies across western Washington, with cloud cover varying depending on the hour and the neighborhood. Afternoon highs reached the low to mid 70s for most communities, while coastal locations stayed cooler in the 60s. By tonight and into the overnight hours, a few stray showers are possible across the north coast, the Olympic Peninsula, the Strait of Juan de Fuca, and parts of the North Sound.

Tomorrow will bring beautiful sunshine with afternoon highs climbing into the mid 70s. Temperatures will continue warming into the workweek, reaching close to 80 degrees on Monday before climbing into the low 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will ease back into the upper 70s on Thursday before returning to the low 80s on Friday.

Seattle weather will warm from the 70s Sunday to near 80 degrees by Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

While this isn’t expected to be a major heat event, the first stretch of 80-degree temperatures can feel uncomfortable for anyone without air conditioning. At the same time, dry conditions will continue to increase fire danger across western Washington as the landscape dries out through the week.

Across central and eastern Washington, a Red Flag Warning was in effect this afternoon and tonight because of a combination of very low relative humidity and gusty winds. Elevated fire danger east of the Cascades is expected to continue in the days ahead.

Elevated fire danger is forecast on Saturday in Eastern Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Fire crews also continue monitoring the B and O Fire in Okanogan County, along with the Chelan Hills Fire and the Vantage Fire. If you’ll be spending time outdoors, be especially careful with anything that could spark a fire.

Seattle weather will briefly cool Thursday before temperatures rebound by Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Looking ahead, the overall pattern stays dry and seasonably warm through much of the upcoming week. Sunshine will dominate the forecast with temperatures hovering near or just above 80 degrees before briefly cooling Thursday and warming again by Friday.

Expect Seattle weather to bring highs near 80 to the low 80s during the workweek before a slight cooldown Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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