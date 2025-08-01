Seattle weather: weekend cooldown coming

The Brief Smoke from the Bear Gulch fire is causing hazy skies in western Washington, but air quality remains good. Seafair events will proceed as planned, with partly cloudy skies and no impact on the Blue Angels' flight. Expect a mix of clouds and sun this week, with temperatures slightly below average and a slight chance of showers midweek.



Smoke from the Bear Gulch fire has been filtering into western Washington, filtering the sunshine. While air quality remains fairly good, expect to see more hazy skies on Saturday.

Wildfires burning nearby are pushing more smoke into the area.

The weather is looking great for all the Seafair events planned for Saturday. Skies are forecast to be partly cloudy with mainly high-level clouds. This should not have any impact on the Blue Angels' flight tomorrow.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Saturday's events. Expand

Afternoon highs will range between the 60s along the coast to the low 80s in the warmest spots in the foothills. The chance for showers and storms will decrease in Cental and Eastern Washington on Saturday.

Additional clouds are forecast on Saturday with slightly cooler temperatures.

Look for a mix of clouds and sun for most of the week with slightly below average afternoon highs. There is a slight chance of showers in the middle of next week.

A mix of sun and clouds this week with a slight chance of showers next week.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Ilona McCauley and the National Weather Service.

