Seattle weather: Weekend rain returns to western Washington

After wrapping up a mainly dry work week, weekend rain returns to western Washington on Saturday. A disturbance passing to our north will bring light rainfall mainly from Seattle northward. The peninsula and coastal region will see moderate to heavy rain at times. Heavy snow will fall in the North Cascades, especially Mount Baker, totaling close to a foot by Saturday night.

Moderate to heavy downpours of rain are forecast for the coastal region. (FOX13 Seattle)

Winds will be breezy throughout the day from Everett north. Winds will gust between 30-40 mph.

Breezy winds with gusts of 30-40 mph mainly Everett north. (FOX13 Seattle)

A mixed bag of weather is forecast tomorrow depending on where you'll be, so it's best to keep your rain gear handy in case you run into a passing shower. While snow is expected in the North Cascades, temperatures will be mild in the Central Cascades passes near Stevens and Snoqualmie. There will be better chances of snow there by late Sunday into Monday.

Light rain is forecast around Puget Sound during the day with a drier Saturday night. (FOX13 Seattle)

What's next:

A more active weather system will head our way by the middle of next week, bringing widespread rainfall and the possibility of breezy to windy conditions.

Rain showers return this weekend in Seattle with heavier rain expected next week. (FOX13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Ilona McCauley and the National Weather Service.

