Seattle weather: Wet at times Thursday, drier Friday

On and off rain showers will continue through Thursday around Western Washington, with a dry Friday ahead.

Showers will continue in the Puget Sound lowlands on Thursday as a system makes its way onshore. Later tonight, the showers will wrap up.

Thursday will bring scattered showers to Western Washington with temps back into the low 50s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Friday looks great, with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. We could see a few isolated showers, especially in the mountains, but most of us will stay dry.

The next round of widespread rain moves in midday Saturday. This will bring breezy wind at times, as well.

Widespread rain will return Saturday midday as the next systems takes aim at Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

In the Cascades on Thursday, we could see an additional 1–3 inches of snow at Stevens Pass and a couple of inches in the northern Washington Cascades. After a mainly dry Friday, snow levels will rise sharply on Saturday to well above the passes. Cooler air will rush in on Sunday and snow levels will drop again, bringing the potential for some significant mountain snow on Sunday and Monday.

Snow levels will drop again early next week, bringing another chance for snow at the lower passes. (FOX 13 Seattle)

We should get another break from the rain next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Friday will be the best looking day of the next week in Seattle, with another wet weekend ahead. (FOX 13 Seattle)

