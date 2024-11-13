Seattle weather: Showers, breezy winds at times and high mountain snow Thursday

Today started with strong winds and wet skies. Winds peaked early this morning with gusts over 50 mph.

Plenty of rain fell through this evening with the heaviest totals along the coast.

Lows tonight will be mild again with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Showers will continue and winds will be breezy.

Scattered showers will continue Thursday with winds still breezy at times. Rain won't be as heavy, but will stay on and off through the evening.

Heavy snow will continue in the north Cascades through Thursday evening. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday for an additional 10-18" of snow.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Thursday, but still right around the seasonal average. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 50s.

Heads up if you are along the coast on Thursday, minor coastal flooding is possible. Tides will be high and with storm surge continuing, water could get 2-2.5 feet above sea level, especially for nearby parking lots and pathways.

A few showers around Friday, but overall we will have drier skies with some sunbreaks by Friday afternoon. Showers will return by Saturday evening with more rain and wind for Sunday.

