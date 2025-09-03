Expand / Collapse search

Seattle weather: Oregon and California wildfire smoke moves into WA

By
Published  September 3, 2025 2:17pm PDT
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle
Seattle weather: Warm and hazy conditions expected Wednesday

Seattle weather: Warm and hazy conditions expected Wednesday

Highs will be in the 80s Wednesday with sunny skies, but some wildfire smoke aloft.

The Brief

    • Wildfire smoke from California, Oregon and our state is creating hazy skies over Puget Sound.
    • In Central and Eastern Washington, surface-level smoke from 10 wildfires has triggered air quality alerts.
    • A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Cascades due to hot, dry, unstable conditions.

SEATTLE - Wildfire smoke will be in the Puget Sound skies Wednesday, as temperatures push into the 80s.

Why is it smoky in Seattle?

Hazy sunshine is expected all day Wednesday in Seattle. Smoke has moved into Western Washington from wildfires in California and Oregon. The good news for the greater Puget Sound area is that the smoke is mainly swirling overhead, and it should not have much effect on our air quality at the surface.

A map showing the high temperatures forecast Wednesday in Western Washington.

It will be warm and hazy, as smoke moves into Western Washington on Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Related

What is surface smoke, is it in Seattle?
article

What is surface smoke, is it in Seattle?

Smoke from wildfires in the west and Canada has reached Puget Sound, with some areas under air quality alerts for surface smoke.

Wildfire smoke affecting air quality in WA

It's a much different story in Central and Eastern Washington. 10 large wildfires are burning east of the Cascades and an "Air Quality Alert" has been issued for several counties. Surface level smoke will be an issue. When air quality is unhealthy, you should limit time outside and avoid strenuous outdoor activity. Central and Eastern Washington cities will also be very hot Wednesday and Thursday, with several spots soaring to over 100 degrees.

A map showing air quality in Washington State.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for most of Central and Eastern Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A map showing the forecasted surface smoke.

10 large wildfires burning east of the Cascades are producing plenty of smoke. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Red Flag Warning in Washington

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Cascades and foothills through Wednesday evening because of hot, dry and unstable conditions. Low relative humidity and hot temperatures, along with an unstable atmosphere, can cause wildfires to spread quickly.

A map showing the areas under a Red Flag Warning in Washington.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Washington Cascades through Wednesday evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Back in the Puget Sound area, Thursday and Friday will look similar, with more morning clouds, but plenty of afternoon hazy sunshine and highs in the low 80s.

Related

Where are the fires in WA? Here's a map of the wildfires burning across the state
article

Where are the fires in WA? Here's a map of the wildfires burning across the state

Here's a look at the current wildfires burning across WA and where they are on the map.

When will it rain in Seattle?

The weekend and most of next week will be cloudier and cooler. Light rain showers are possible this weekend and into early next week.

The 7 day forecast for the greater Seattle area.

Temperatures will cool this weekend in Seattle, with clouds and rain showers in the forecast. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.

WeatherWeather ForecastWildfires