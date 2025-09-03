Seattle weather: Oregon and California wildfire smoke moves into WA

The Brief Wildfire smoke from California, Oregon and our state is creating hazy skies over Puget Sound. In Central and Eastern Washington, surface-level smoke from 10 wildfires has triggered air quality alerts. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Cascades due to hot, dry, unstable conditions.



Wildfire smoke will be in the Puget Sound skies Wednesday, as temperatures push into the 80s.

Why is it smoky in Seattle?

Hazy sunshine is expected all day Wednesday in Seattle. Smoke has moved into Western Washington from wildfires in California and Oregon. The good news for the greater Puget Sound area is that the smoke is mainly swirling overhead, and it should not have much effect on our air quality at the surface.

It will be warm and hazy, as smoke moves into Western Washington on Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

It's a much different story in Central and Eastern Washington. 10 large wildfires are burning east of the Cascades and an "Air Quality Alert" has been issued for several counties. Surface level smoke will be an issue. When air quality is unhealthy, you should limit time outside and avoid strenuous outdoor activity. Central and Eastern Washington cities will also be very hot Wednesday and Thursday, with several spots soaring to over 100 degrees.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for most of Central and Eastern Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

10 large wildfires burning east of the Cascades are producing plenty of smoke. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Red Flag Warning in Washington

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Cascades and foothills through Wednesday evening because of hot, dry and unstable conditions. Low relative humidity and hot temperatures, along with an unstable atmosphere, can cause wildfires to spread quickly.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Washington Cascades through Wednesday evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Back in the Puget Sound area, Thursday and Friday will look similar, with more morning clouds, but plenty of afternoon hazy sunshine and highs in the low 80s.

When will it rain in Seattle?

The weekend and most of next week will be cloudier and cooler. Light rain showers are possible this weekend and into early next week.

Temperatures will cool this weekend in Seattle, with clouds and rain showers in the forecast. (FOX 13 Seattle)