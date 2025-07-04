Stunning weather for the entire holiday weekend in Seattle

We're forecasting stunning weather in Seattle for the Fourth of July. The award-winning conditions will linger through the rest of the holiday weekend.

For the Fourth of July, Seattle is expecting dry, quiet weather. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs this afternoon will lift to the mid 70s across much of Central and South Puget Sound. This is about the average for this time of year.

Temperatures will lift to the mid 70s around the Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

We’ll likely see a mixture of mid to high-level clouds today, producing a filtered sunshine effect from time-to-time. We’ll have to see if the clouds will be high enough in the atmosphere to still provide good visibility for the firework performances.



While there might be a light shower over the Cascades today, most around the region will be dry. In the southeastern corner of the state, there could be isolated thunderstorms.

For any barbecue plans on parade activities, you can plan on dry weather in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Remember to take extra precautions to avoid starting fires this weekend! Don’t park on tall, dry grass. Don’t throw cigarette butts. If you’re in a community where fireworks are allowed, use them responsibly and be extremely cautious.



Temperatures heat up in a more significant way next workweek. Highs will soar to the mid 80s on Tuesday. For folks without air-conditioning, there might be a couple of nights with uncomfortable sleeping weather. Keep the fans blasting and stay hydrated.

Hotter weather will develop in Seattle for next workweek. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13! We’re thankful for your viewership.



Have a lovely Fourth!



Sincerely,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

