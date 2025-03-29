Seattle weather: Warmer, drier conditions return Sunday

While there might be isolated showers from time-to-time this weekend, the greater-Seattle area will manage to have a mostly dry weekend. Temperatures boost to the mid to upper 60s on Sunday afternoon!

Only spotty showers are in the forecast for Seattle on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Today, I'd recommend wearing a puffy rain jacket - just in case you get caught in a stray shower. The communities with the best chance of seeing rain will be the South Sound, the coast and the Olympic Peninsula. It'll likely be dry for most of the Mariners game tonight.



PS: a Flood Warning remains in effect for the Skokomish River in Mason County until late tonight. Minor flooding is happening and in the forecast.

Temperatures will reach the mid 50s for most neighborhoods in Seattle on Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks to easterly winds at play tomorrow, warmer and milder weather is expected. There might be hyper-localized spots of low-hanging clouds tomorrow morning, but most of the clouds during the daylight hours will be of the high-level variety.



The Cascade gap communities (e.g. North Bend and Enumclaw) could experience blustery weather Sunday into early Monday; however, winds probably won't be strong enough to warrant any official Wind Advisories.



Highs on Sunday afternoon will warm comfortably to the mid to upper 60s. By about 5-6 p.m., showers return to Western Washington. Thunderstorms are possible in southwest Washington.

Highs will warm to the mid 60s on Sunday afternoon in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Monday looks mostly cloudy with a few showers. There could be some weak thunderstorms. Tuesday will likely be primarily dry but not entirely so.



Showers continue on Wednesday. Partly sunny skies and stray showers follow on Thursday. Friday is looking dry, sunny and mild!

There's an almost daily chance for showers this week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

