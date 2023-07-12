Warmer highs with clearer skies heading into the weekend

Temperatures Wednesday were slightly cooler than average, landing in the mid 70s for the Seattle area.

Overnight, skies look mainly clear with temperatures dropping slightly cooler than normal in the low to mid-50s.

Highs Thursday warm to near average or just above our seasonal norm of 77 for this time of year. Expect blue skies from the start tomorrow.

Friday looks very similar to Thursday with even warmer highs in the low 80s.

High pressure will intensify over California and move closer to the Northwest as we close out the week and move into the weekend. This pattern will kick temperatures up into the mid-80s for many communities south of Seattle.

As we start next week, onshore flow returns bring late-night and early-morning clouds with cooler-than-average highs through Tuesday. During this time, we may see a few light showers, but at this point, nothing really measurable. Stay tuned!

Wednesday, we rebound with plenty of blue sky and temperatures in the upper 70s. Enjoy!

Have a good rest of the week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

