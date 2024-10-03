Seattle weather: A wet morning with breezy winds, cooler temperatures Friday

A beautiful day leading to a great sunset over Mt. Rainier with a lenticular cloud.

Highs today warmed up nicely as there was plenty of sunshine due to the high pressure moving east. Highs peaked in the mid to upper 60s.

It was a sunny and clear day, but our next frontal system is offshore and slowly moving towards the Pacific Northwest.

Tonight we will see increasing cloud cover and relatively milder temperatures thanks to that coverage. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

The cold front will move onshore early Friday and make its way along the I-5 corridor by 7 a.m. through midday.

Highs Friday will not be as warm as the cold front ushers in cooler temperatures. Highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Winds will also get breezy as the afternoon continues, the strongest winds looking to be behind the front through early evening.

Skies will dry out and clear out into Saturday with slightly warmer temperatures. Temperatures were nice and warm to start the work week. Slight chance of showers late Monday, but better chance of showers through midweek.