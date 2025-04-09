When will Seattle weather be sunny again? What we know

The Brief Expect quiet, dry, and mild weather today with highs around 60 degrees in Seattle, transitioning to heavy rain and gusty winds Thursday afternoon as a front moves in. After Thursday's rain, conditions will become more scattered, with primarily dry weather expected Friday through Tuesday, and temperatures warming to the mid-60s by Monday.



We're forecasting quiet, dry and mild weather today before heavy rain and blustery weather return Thursday afternoon. For those of you hoping for warmer weather, you'll love our forecast for next week.

Partly to mostly cloudy weather is in the forecast for Seattle on Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

For today, you can plan on highs on either side of 60 degrees in the greater Seattle area. Morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds.

Highs will range on either side of 60 degrees Wednesday afternoon in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Big picture view:

Thursday morning will be overcast but dry. Things change in the afternoon: an incoming front will spread pockets of moderate-to-heavy rain throughout Western Washington. It'll be gusty, too. Gusts should generally range between 25-35 mph, but there could be isolated cases of gusts to 40 mph.

Rainy and gusty weather could return to Seattle on Thursday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

After the front moves east of the Cascade Crest by 6 p.m. or so on Thursday, widespread rain will become more hit-or-miss. A convergence zone could cause persistent showers into early Friday.

Low 60s are in store for Seattle on Wednesday and Thursday, along with cloudy weather. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Friday and Saturday will probably wind up primarily dry, but we can't rule out a few light, isolated showers. There should be beautiful sunbreaks, as well.

Dry and sunny in Seattle

What's next:

Drier weather is expected overall by Sunday. Temperatures on Monday warm to the mid 60s as high-level clouds develop over the region. Tuesday is currently looking dry.

Remember, this forecast is still subject to change! Stick with the FOX 13 weather team as we track the latest for you.

Slightly damp weather could continue in Seattle on Friday and Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

8 o'clock sunsets will return to Seattle on April 16. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

