How to watch, stream the Seattle City Council debate: Woo vs Mercedes

Seattle City Council candidates Alexis Mercedes and Tanya Woo are set to face off in a debate this week as part of a series of political debates hosted by The Washington State Debate Coalition (WSDC).

Keep reading for everything to know about the debate, and how you can watch and stream it live.

How do I watch the Seattle City Council debate?

You can watch the Seattle City Council debate at 7 p.m. on FOX 13+ (KZJO - cable 110/ch. 22 over-the-air) and streaming on FOX LOCAL.

Where is the Seattle City Council debate taking place?

The debate will take place at Seattle Central College in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Who is moderating the Seattle City Council debate?

Moderators for the debate include John Hopperstad of FOX 13 Seattle (lead), Angela King of KUOW and Josh Cohen of Cascade PBS.

When are the next debates?

Two additional debates, hosted by WSDC, are scheduled to take place in September.

Sept. 19 – Attorney General candidates Democrat Nick Brown and Republican Peter Serrano will debate at Seattle Central College in Seattle at 8 p.m. on FOX 13 and streaming on FOX LOCAL. Moderators include Hana Kim from FOX 13 Seattle (lead); Laurel Demkovich from the Washington State Standard, Shauna Sowersby from Cascade PBS and Libby Denkmann from KUOW.

Sept. 26 – OSPI incumbent Chris Reykdal and challenger David Olson will debate at Edmonds Center for the Arts in Edmonds at 7 p.m. on FOX 13+ (KZJO - cable 110/ch. 22 over-the-air) and streaming on FOX LOCAL. Moderators include John Hopperstad from FOX 13 Seattle (lead), Sami West from KUOW and Venice Buhain from Cascade PBS. – OSPI incumbent Chris Reykdal and challenger David Olson will debate at Edmonds Center for the Arts in Edmonds at 7 p.m. on FOX 13+ (KZJO - cable 110/ch. 22 over-the-air) and streaming on FOX LOCAL. Moderators include John Hopperstad from FOX 13 Seattle (lead), Sami West from KUOW and Venice Buhain from Cascade PBS. public instruction

FOX 13 Seattle's Hana Kim and John Hopperstad are set to lead the panels at the scheduled debates, backed by a selection of other seasoned reporters from KUOW, Cascade PBS and the Washington State Standard.

In line with its commitment to public service journalism, FOX 13 Seattle will televise and livestream each of the WSDC debates.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app on your smart TV or device to watch the debates live and on demand.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

New Idaho judge in Bryan Kohberger trial no stranger to brutal murder cases

How to register to vote in WA

WA voter guide: What to know about the 2024 November general election

New HOV ramps open for WA State Route 520 drivers

Home Depot to pay nearly $2M penalty for allegedly overcharging customers

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.