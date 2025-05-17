Largest 17th of May celebration outside Norway happening in Ballard

This Saturday, the largest 17th of May celebration outside of Norway is happening in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood.

For the 136th year, Ballard's streets will be adorned with Norwegian flags and filled with celebration on Saturday as the community comes together to mark Syttende Mai, Norway’s Constitution Day.

The 2025 grand marshal will be Norway's Ambassador to the United States, Anniken Huitfeldt. Serving as honorary marshal will be Lori Ann Reinhall, president of the Seattle-Bergen Sister City Association.

17th of May parade in Ballard, 2024.

What's next:

Events include live music, community events, and a parade. These activities officially kick of at 11 a.m. on May 17 and are scattered across the neighborhood.

Community landmarks like the Leif Erikson Lodge, the National Nordic Museum and Skål Beer Hall are just some of the places locals and visitors alike will enjoy the holiday.

When and where is the Syttende Mai parade?

At the heart of the festivities is the grand Syttende Mai parade, which kicks off at 4 p.m., two hours earlier than in 2024.

The parade route winds through the streets of Ballard, starting at N.W. 62nd Street and 24th Ave. N.W., then proceeds south on 24th Ave. N.W. to N.W. Market Street. From there, the procession turns east to Bergen Place before culminating at Ballard Avenue and Lone.

17th of May parade in Ballard, 2024.

Spectators can expect a colorful display of floats, marching bands, and traditional Norwegian attire as the parade makes its way through the neighborhood.

Parking for 17th of May parade in Ballard

Those who are driving or taking public transit are encouraged to plan ahead as several roads in the area of the parade will be shut down for most of the day.

According to parade organizers, "No parking" signs will be posted on the following streets starting early afternoon and lasting until 8 p.m. on May 17:

NW 64th Street to NW 60th Street between 24th Ave and 28th Ave NW

24th Ave NW from NW 63rd Street to NW Market Street

NW Market Street from 24th Ave NW to 22nd Ave NW

22nd Ave NW from NW Market Street to Ballard Ave NW

Ballard Ave NW from Market Street to NW Dock Street

Additionally, roads along the parade route will close shortly before 4 p.m.

The Source: Information in this story came from the 17th of May Seattle website, My Ballard website, and local government leaders.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Viral TikTok warns women of convicted rapist released in Seattle

Over 100 Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs stores to close, including 8 in WA

Seattle Seahawks 2025 schedule released, here are all 17 matchups

Marymoor Park announces 2025 summer concert series lineup in Redmond, WA

Viral TikTok captures truck break-in after Seattle Mariners game, despite police presence

Bryan Kohberger back in court for pretrial hearing in Idaho students murder case

'Scared of accountability': Crowd calls out West Seattle leaders at public safety meeting

FBI nabs Thurston County, WA fugitive hundreds of miles from crime scene

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.