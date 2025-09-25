The Brief Pierce County Animal Rescue seized 27 dogs from unsanitary conditions in Midland. Dogs were found in small cages filled with urine and feces, and two dogs were found dead. The homeowner is facing animal cruelty charges, with the case forwarded to a prosecutor for review.



Pierce County Animal Rescue seized 27 dogs from "deplorable conditions" in the Midland area.

The backstory:

Deputies responded to a home off 52nd Street East on Sep. 15 after an online complaint stated the property was filled with garbage, had overgrown bushes, and that the smell and nonstop barking from dogs was out of control.

via Pierce County Sheriff's Office

Animal Control officers conducted a welfare check where they discovered 27 dogs living in small cages, which were unsanitary and filled with urine and feces.

All 27 dogs and puppies were seized from inside the home. Officers also located two dogs that had recently died.

The rescued dogs were taken to a local veterinary hospital for care, and later turned over to the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County.

What's next:

The homeowner is facing charges of animal cruelty and confinement of animals in an unsafe manner. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office is forwarding the charges to a prosecutor for review.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Kent, WA police arrest man accused of shoplifting, killing clerk who tried to stop him

Bomb squad called to disarm explosive coconut at WA park

4 soldiers killed in WA helicopter crash near JBLM identified

Annual report ranks Seattle-Tacoma among worst airports in US: See the list

Ed Sheeran coming to Seattle's Lumen Field in 2026

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.