3-year-old child killed in Bellevue crash

Bellevue Police say a three-year-old child died in a crash Tuesday night.

The incident happened on Southeast 4th Street, right next to Sammamish High School.

Police say just after 7 p.m., a vehicle hit a 3-year-old girl while backing into a pickup stall. The driver is speaking with police.

Bellevue Police say the driver got out and even tried to help the little girl. It's believed the child's mother was six to 10 feet away when she was hit.

"Our hearts go out to the family, this is a tragic, horrible thing that has occurred. We are working delicately with the mother, this is her worst nightmare that could probably occur to anybody," said Capt. Ryan Parrott with Bellevue Police.

Bellevue PD also says the driver is cooperating, and that the investigation will continue for the next several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

