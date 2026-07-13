4.5 quake rattles Big Island’s Kona Coast; no tsunami triggered

The Brief A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck nearly 60 miles off the coast of Captain Cook on Hawaii's Big Island on Friday. Shaking was felt across the island from the western coast to Hilo, but the USGS confirmed it triggered no tsunamis. Earthquakes are common in Hawaii due to volcanic activity and tectonic weight, with the state averaging more than 10 light quakes (magnitude 4.0–4.9) per year.



A recent earthquake was felt off the coast of Hawaii, leaving residents and tourists alike on volcano watch.

The earthquake, topping out at a magnitude 4.5, did not cause any tsunamis, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

What we know:

The epicenter was traced to nearly 60 miles off the coast of Capitan Cook on the Island of Hawaii, colloquially known as the Big Island.

Shaking could be felt along the westernmost coast of the island and as far as Hilo on the eastern coast.

Because of active volcanoes and the weight of the islands on the Earth's crust, Hawaii is no stranger to earthquakes. Most earthquakes in the state happen on the Big Island.

The state averages over 10 of these light earthquakes each year, according to a 2023 USGS report. The more moderate magnitude 5.0 earthquakes are usually felt once a year.

The Source: Information in this story came from the U.S. Geological Society.

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