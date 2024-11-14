82MAJOR hits their stride with 2nd mini album ‘X-82’

Six months after their last release, K-pop group 82MAJOR is back with their second mini-album, "X-82."

The group debuted a year ago with their single album, "ON," and has worked to make themselves stand out from the rest.

"I'd kind of pitch ourselves as a new group that has many things to show that has already found their own sound and is not following trends, because there hasn't been a group like us in a really long time," explains YE CHAN.

Their last album, "BEAT by 82," lead by the single, "Choke," was the group’s first comeback and set them up to become a memorable new group with their performance style, proving to fans that they are here to make a name for themselves.

Now with "X-82," which was released on October 15, they believe they have found their sound with the rap-focused album, and are able to show their fans what they are, which is confident.

"That's what we want to convey. Obviously, there's deeper meaning to our songs, but starting from our debut up until now, most of our songs have been about our confidence in our ability to create, make music and perform at the highest levels," YE CHAN says.

The title track of the album, "Stuck," has already become their most successful release so far, with over 11 million views on YouTube.

Compared to 4 million views on their debut track, "Stuck" has shown the group’s continued growth, but the members have seen their fan base grow outside the digital world, as well.

"We did a lot of pre-recordings at the studios for music shows, and we also did some fan meetings during this promotional period. 350 fans showed up to the fan meeting, and they really filled up the whole space, so we really felt that, 'Oh, we have a lot more fans now, and they really support us and love us,'" says SEOK JOON.

The growing support they’ve seen from fans is even more special due to what the album means to the members.

The group has a dream of becoming a self-produced group that only has to rely on themselves to make their music, and this album was a big step toward that.

"For this album we wrote and produced the music ourselves for a lot of the songs, and in this album there's a lot of love that went into the music," says SEONG IL.

While YE CHAN is constantly making beats and music in hopes of getting them on future albums, the youngest member, DO GYUN, is also learning and hoping to aid the group in their future music, as well.

"I started out wanting to write and produce songs. I think at first I made a lot of mistakes, but with the help of the other members, now I feel like my skills have improved. I feel grateful towards the other members," he says.

With the group’s popularity growing in the industry even more now with their latest album, they are hoping to not only prove to fans how talented they are, but also prove to themselves just how capable they are of making their dreams a reality.

"I think this year especially was more about letting people know who we are, so going forward I feel like it's about time we spread our wings and really explore what we're capable of and what we want to do and who and what type of artists we want to become," explains YE CHAN.

And making his pitch to new people who may not have discovered them yet, he says, "I'd pitch ourselves as a new group that has many things to show, that has already found their own sound, and is not following trends, because there hasn't been a group like us in a really long time."

