Alaska Airlines announces IT system audit after recent outages

The Brief Alaska Airlines has partnered with Accenture to conduct a comprehensive audit of its technology systems after recent IT disruptions. The review aims to strengthen system reliability and support the airline’s ongoing investments in infrastructure and guest experience. Alaska Air Group expects to share updated financial guidance in December once the impact of recent outages is fully assessed.



Alaska Airlines has enlisted consulting firm Accenture to perform a full audit of its technology systems following a series of IT disruptions that grounded flights and caused widespread cancellations in recent months.

The company said the review is part of its ongoing effort to improve system reliability and build a more resilient, guest-focused operation.

Comprehensive review of technology infrastructure

According to Alaska Air Group President and CEO Ben Minicucci, the partnership with Accenture will involve "a top-to-bottom review" of the airline’s technology environment. That includes evaluating standards, processes and overall system health to produce "actionable recommendations to be implemented quickly."

The airline said the collaboration underscores its long-term commitment to operational stability and customer experience.

(Alaska Airlines)

Recent IT disruptions affected hundreds of flights

The announcement follows two major IT incidents that disrupted operations this year.

Alaska Airlines temporarily grounded all flights Oct. 23 due to an internal outage, leading to 229 flight cancellations and widespread delays as crews and aircraft were repositioned. The company restored normal operations the following day.

A similar hardware failure in July also caused a three-hour flight stoppage, though Hawaiian Airlines — now part of Alaska Air Group — reported its flights were unaffected.

Increased investment in system reliability

Since 2019, Alaska Airlines said it has boosted IT investments by nearly 80%, including expanding data-center redundancy and moving many guest-facing systems to the cloud.

"This initiative marks a key milestone in Alaska Airlines’ broader path to resiliency, as the company continues to invest in technology that supports operational excellence and a world-class guest experience," the company said in a statement.

Financial update expected in December

Alaska Air Group plans to provide updated fourth-quarter financial guidance in early December, once it determines the full impact of recent IT disruptions.

The airline said it will continue providing regular updates on its progress "as part of its ongoing commitment to transparency."

