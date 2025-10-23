Alaska Airlines orders ground stop over IT outage, SEA Airport flights affected

The Brief Alaska Airlines issued a temporary ground stop over an IT outage Thursday afternoon. Alaska said the issue is affecting operations, prompting the airline to request the ground stop. Travelers are asked to check their flight status before heading to the airport.



Alaska Airlines has issued a system-wide ground stop for Alaska and Horizon Air flights over an IT outage.

What we know:

The ground stop was requested just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, according to the FAA.

Alaska said it is experiencing an IT outage affecting operations, and that a temporary ground stop is in place.

What we don't know:

There is no timeline yet for when the ground stop will be lifted.

The airline has not yet disclosed the root cause of the outage, and will provide more details as they become available.

Travelers are asked to check their flight status before heading to the airport. Alaska has had 61 flights delayed at SEA Airport on Thursday, according to FlightAware.

Dig deeper:

Alaska previously issued a ground stop at SEA Airport after an IT outage on July 20. It lasted about three hours and caused hundreds of flight delays and cancellations.

