Police make arrest for deadly hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Everett, WA

Police have arrested a man accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian in a July 2025 crash in Everett. The victim was reportedly dragged 10 city blocks and died at the scene.

In a press release sent out by the Everett Police Department on Tuesday, the driver is described as a man in his late 60s. The suspect is now booked into the Snohomish County Jail for felony hit-and-run charges.

The backstory:

On July 27, first responders found a man on 7th Avenue SE, about 10 blocks from where investigators say he was struck by a car in the area of West Casino Road and 5th Avenue West.

Despite lifesaving efforts performed by emergency personnel, he died at the scene.

