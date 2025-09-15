Crews respond to suspicious substance at Naval facility in Everett, WA

The Brief A suspicious substance found at Naval Station Everett prompted a three-alarm hazmat response Monday. The incident was contained to one building, and clinic personnel potentially exposed are being evaluated. No injuries have been reported, and the base's main gate has been closed to normal traffic.



A suspicious substance was discovered at the Navy facility in Everett on Monday, prompting a three-alarm hazmat response.

According to Naval Station Everett, the Navy responded to reports of a suspicious substance found in the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Everett clinic at around 1 p.m.

The Everett Fire Department later announced that the incident was contained to a single building, and everyone inside had been evacuated. Clinic personnel who were near the package, which may contain a potentially hazardous substance, are being evaluated and will be transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Everyone on base is asked to avoid the area. To support the response effort, the main gate to the base has been closed to normal traffic.

What they're saying:

"Everett Fire and other agencies who are part of the Snohomish County Hazardous Materials Response Team are on scene of Naval Station Everett for a 3-alarm HazMat response," wrote the Everett Fire Department. "The 3-alarm upgrade was requested to ensure enough HazMat personnel are on scene to assist with the incident."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Naval Station Everett and the Everett Fire Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Docs: Man charged in 'horrific' Burien murders after girlfriend broke up with him

Teens in clown masks arrested after harassing women in North Seattle

Employees attacked at Edmonds, WA massage parlor; man arrested\

WA man accused of pretending to be Edmonds officer appears in court

Prosecutors: WA woman plotted to kill ex-boyfriend, foiled by parents

Seattle wrote 188k parking tickets in first half of 2025

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.