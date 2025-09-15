Docs: Man charged in 'horrific' Burien murders after girlfriend broke up with him

The Brief Marvin Ortiz Montecinos, 29, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of his girlfriend and a roommate in Burien. Prosecutors allege he killed both women in a brutal stabbing after his girlfriend broke up with him, with a filet knife found buried near the scene. He is being held on $10 million bail amid concerns he may flee the country, while detectives noted inconsistencies in his claim that an unknown man committed the murders.



A man accused of killing his girlfriend and a roommate in Burien has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to court documents filed by the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Marvin Ortiz Montecinos, 29, is being held on $10 million bail.

The backstory:

According to a probable cause statement from the King County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to an apartment complex on Sept. 8 after a resident found a man, later identified as Ortiz Montecinos, lying in the grass with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

A trail of blood led deputies to a third-floor apartment where they found two bodies, both women with numerous stab wounds. One was identified as Yaneth Gomez-Hernandez, 32, a roommate, and the other as Victoria Aparicio Cruz, 26, Ortiz Montecinos' girlfriend.

"Simply put, this crime was horrific." — King County prosecutors

Prosecutors allege that the two women were killed with a knife found buried near the scene. Court documents state that Ortiz Montecinos' wounds were "superficial" compared to the victims' injuries.

Prosecutors said it appeared the defendant "deliberately and cruelly" caused dozens of wounds on the women.

They added that Gomez-Hernandez "was violently and cruelly murdered simply for trying to intervene."

Dig deeper:

Cell phone messages between Ortiz Montecinos and Aparicio Cruz, recovered from her phone, show a conversation an hour before the 911 call where Aparicio Cruz confirmed she had broken up with him.

During a recorded statement with detectives at the hospital, Ortiz Montecinos claimed he fell asleep and woke to his girlfriend's screams. He said he found both women dead and was then stabbed by an unknown "black male with long hair" who was hiding in the bathroom.

Detectives noted inconsistencies in his story, including his claim that the suspect left the front door open, while evidence suggested the door had been manually locked from the inside as Ortiz Montecinos left.

What's next:

Prosecutors requested the high $10 million bail due to the severity of the alleged crimes and concerns that Ortiz Montecinos, who has family in Guatemala, might flee the country.

"Simply put, this crime was horrific," prosecutors wrote.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Teens in clown masks arrested after harassing women in North Seattle

Employees attacked at Edmonds, WA massage parlor; man arrested\

WA man accused of pretending to be Edmonds officer appears in court

Prosecutors: WA woman plotted to kill ex-boyfriend, foiled by parents

Seattle wrote 188k parking tickets in first half of 2025

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.