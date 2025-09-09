1 person hospitalized after Burien, WA stabbing

The Brief Deputies in Burien are searching for a suspect after a stabbing that left one person in critical condition. The incident occurred before 10 p.m. at 226 South 152nd Street, and investigators have not yet released any information on the suspect.



Deputies are searching for a suspect after a stabbing Monday night in Burien.

What we know:

Investigators responded to reports of a possible stabbing at 226 South 152nd Street before 10 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a person outside, who was later taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to investigators, no arrests have been made and deputies have not released information on a suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: Information in this story came from the King County Sheriff's Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Travel nurse recovering after attack at Kent Station, fundraiser started for recovery

Here are the 'luckiest retailers' in WA to buy winning lottery tickets

Brawl after Sounders Leagues Cup win prompts security concerns

MoPOP's Nirvana exhibit closing after 14 years in Seattle

Bellevue Applebee's employee said 'I'm sorry' before brutally attacking manager: docs

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.