Authorities seek WA domestic violence suspect on $200K warrant

The Brief Kent Police and the DOC's NW Community Response Unit are seeking Milton Scott, who has a $200,000 felony warrant for burglary and domestic violence-related charges, after allegedly breaking into a woman's home and assaulting her and her daughter. Scott, with a history of domestic violence convictions, has been threatening the victim via email despite a protection order, and has a record of multiple warrants and convictions for various offenses. Crime Stoppers offers a $1,000 reward for information leading to Scott's arrest, with tips remaining anonymous through the P3 Tips App or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.



Kent Police and DOC’s NW Community Response Unit are asking for your help to find Milton Scott. His alleged victim is terrified for the safety of her daughters.

He has a $200,000 felony warrant for his arrest for first-degree domestic violence burglary, fourth-degree felony domestic violence assault and fourth-degree assault.

Please call 911 right away if you see him. He has been seen in Kent.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Milton Scott (Department of Corrections)

Kent domestic violence assault

The backstory:

King County prosecutors say Scott broke into a woman’s home at 10:30 p.m. by removing her A/C unit from the window. Once there, he confronted the victim, calling her a "stupid b****", causing her young daughter to go check on her mom, per court docs.

The victim told Scott to leave, but he pushed her, which prompted the victim to call 911. The victim’s phone died, so she told her daughter to go to the neighbors and have them call 911, but prosecutors say Scott prevented the child from running for help by shoving her, causing her to hit her back on a dead bolt panel.

The woman had no idea that Scott had a long history of domestic violence until she was contacted by a DOC officer. The break-in and assault occurred when she told him he was not welcome in her home.

Dig deeper:

The victim was granted a protection order, but police say Scott has been emailing her, saying "that the victim was lying, that he didn’t assault her or her child, and that she shouldn’t ‘get on his bull****’ which would financially devastate her and that she needed to ‘fix it or somebody gone be fixing yo ass and I put this on my dead mother.’"

Scott has five previous convictions for domestic violence assault involving different women since 2008, including strangulation in three of the cases. He threatened to kill three of the victims. Several of the attacks occurred in front of young children.

He also has convictions for attempted unlawful possession of a firearm as well as forgery, criminal mischief and attempted criminal mischief.

He has previously had 10 warrants issued for his arrest.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to his arrest. You will remain anonymous when you text a tip through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

