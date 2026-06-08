Bail dropped to $250 for Tacoma, WA Foss High School stabbing suspect
TACOMA, Wash. - The teen accused of stabbing five people at Tacoma's Foss High School has had his bail lowered to $250.
Waleed Essakhi, 16, was originally being held $750,000 bail at Remann Hall after he was charged as an adult with four counts of assault for the incident that occurred on April 30.
Waleed Essakhi appears in Pierce County court (FOX 13 Seattle)
The backstory:
Prosecutors say it stemmed from a stolen vape pen. Four students allegedly encircled Essakhi and jumped him inside the school, which is when he pulled out a pocket knife and caused serious injuries. The school was then placed on lockdown and evacuated.
According to court records, Essakhi's defense team cited new evidence that supports a self-defense claim in the stabbing. He previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Foss High School students are evacuated from the building after four students were stabbed on April 30, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)
Essakhi's defense cited his family support system, ensuring he will cooperate as the case moves forward. He also has no criminal history.
What's next:
Essakhi was ordered to be on electronic home monitoring in the meantime, and not to visit Foss High School.
Another hearing in the case is scheduled for August.
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The Source: Information in this story came from court documents filed in Pierce County Superior Court and previous FOX 13 Seattle reporting.