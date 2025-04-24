Seattle's Ballard Bridge will close this weekend, more closures ahead

The Brief The Ballard Bridge will be closed April 25-28 for spring construction. 15th Ave. NW will also be closed in both directions during this time. Additional weekend closures are scheduled through June, with backup dates planned through July.



The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is reminding drivers that the Ballard Bridge will be closed this weekend for spring construction.

SDOT crews will close the Ballard Bridge in Seattle this weekend. (Seattle Department of Transportation)

The closure is part of a series of weekend shutdowns as crews work on a vital infrastructure project.

Read on for detour details and the upcoming closure schedule.

Ballard Bridge, 15th Ave. closed this weekend in Seattle

The first Ballard Bridge closure is scheduled for April 25 through April 28. During this time, 15th Avenue Northwest will also be fully closed in both directions between Northwest 51st Street and Northwest 50th Street.

SDOT says the bridge will remain open to pedestrians, bicyclists and scooter users, except during times when it is deemed unsafe.

Friday, April 25 : Lane closures begin at 7 p.m., and the bridge will fully close at 10 p.m.

Monday, April 28: The bridge will reopen by 5 a.m.

Detours in place for Ballard Bridge closure

What you can do:

SDOT recommends using the Aurora Bridge (SR 99) as the most reliable detour. The Fremont Bridge is another option, but SDOT advises using it only if you're traveling to Fremont or Westlake due to limited capacity.

Detour signs will be posted around the Ballard Bridge, but drivers are encouraged to plan alternate routes ahead of time.

Those who ride the bus should expect longer travel times. Buses that typically use the Ballard Bridge will be rerouted to the Fremont Bridge. Nearby bus stops may be temporarily relocated. Updated bus stop locations will be available on King County Metro’s service advisories page.

Future Ballard Bridge closures in Seattle

What's next:

SDOT has scheduled additional weekend closures on the following dates, along with backup dates in case of inclement weather:

May 9–12

May 30–June 2

June 6–9

June 13–16 (Backup date, weather-dependent)

July 18–21 (Backup date, weather-dependent)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Seattle Department of Transportation.

