Registered voters in Washington state are beginning to get their ballots in the mail for the 2025 General Election, and voting is underway.

Timeline:

The November general election is coming up on Nov. 4, and county election offices are sending out ballots to Washingtonians who have registered to vote.

An image of a ballot drop box in Washington state. (FOX 13 Seattle)

How to vote

Official ballot drop boxes are now open, and will remain open 24/7 through the duration of the voting period, closing at 8 p.m. on Election Day (Nov. 4). Drop box locations can be found on the Washington Secretary of State website.

Ballots can also be sent by mail. They must be postmarked by Election Day, and the U.S. Postal Service recommends mailing voted ballots back at least one week before election day, or by Oct. 28.

Those who do not receive their ballot have until Oct. 27 to register to vote or update their address online. Voting centers are also open for those wanting to register and vote in person.

Why you should care:

There are several important races and ballot measures being voted on in western Washington this year, including mayoral races for Seattle, Tacoma, and Everett, King County Executive, Seattle City Attorney, Seattle Prop. 1 and King County Prop. 1, and Seattle City Council positions 2, 8 and 9.

See FOX 13 Seattle's complete voter guide for everything you need to know about the 2025 general election.

