LIVE UPDATES: WA primary election results 2025

There are several key races in Washington's 2025 primary election, from Seattle mayor and city attorney to King County executive and several propositions.

Keep reading to learn more about the August 5 primary election and to get real-time election results.

What is on the WA primary ballot?

What to know:

The deadline to return ballots for the August primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 5, with a number of significant local races and measures on the ballot.

The state's director of elections confirmed a total of 59 local measures and 239 local races are included in the primary.

Key races include Seattle mayor and King County executive.

On the measure side, voters are considering King County Proposition 1, a parks and recreation levy that, if approved, would use a six-year property tax starting in 2026. The tax would be used to support parks, open spaces and educational venues across King County.

Voters will also decide if they want to renew Seattle's Democracy Voucher program, which is Seattle Prop. 1 on the ballot. Voters first approved the program in 2015, which gives Seattle residents four $25 vouchers to donate to candidates running for office.

How many voters are expected to turn out for the primary election?

According to election officials, turnout in this off-year primary election is expected to be higher than usual.

When are primary election ballots due?

Voters must have their ballots postmarked by Tuesday, Aug. 5, or dropped off at a ballot box by 8 p.m.

Voters can also register or update their voter status in person until 8 p.m.

Ballot drop boxes are available across the state.

By the numbers:

Keep reading for the latest election results from the 2025 Washington primary election.

Latest WA primary 2025 election results

Check back after 8:00 p.m. for the latest results.

Election results above are updated in real time as soon as the WA Secretary of State's Office publishes updated results. Check back for the latest election results. You may see test data prior to 8:00 p.m. when the first real results are released.

