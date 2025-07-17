What is King County Prop. 1 on the August 2025 primary ballot?

The Brief King County Proposition 1 will be on the August 2025 Washington State primary election ballot. Proposition 1 would replace an expiring levy that funds King County parks, outdoor education programs, the Woodland Park Zoo, forest conservation and more. If passed, it would authorize an additional regular property tax of $0.2329 per $1000 of a resident's prior year property assessed valuation.



The Washington State primary election is on August 5, with the voting period beginning Friday, July 18.

The ballot will have 59 local measures, including King County Proposition 1, which supports county parks, educational facilities and other local initiatives.

What we know:

The King County ‘Parks, Recreation, Trails and Open Space Levy’ – also known as Ordinance No. 19922 and Proposition 1 on the upcoming primary election ballot – was adopted by the King County Council to replace an expiring parks levy.

Proposition 1 would authorize an additional regular property tax levy to replace an expiring one that funds the following King County areas:

Parks, trail systems and open spaces

Outdoor education programs

Woodland Park Zoo , Seattle Aquarium, Memorial Stadium, Seattle's Waterfront Park and the Pacific Science Center

Ballfield preservation

Aquatic facilities

Youth and amateur sport programs

Open space and forest conservation

If approved, the levy would have a duration of six years, starting in 2026, and residents would pay $0.2329 per $1000 of their property's prior year's assessed valuation.

This would mean a property worth $500,000 would pay an additional approximately $9.58 per month, and around $115 per year.

What they're saying:

There have been several statements in favor of the levy, and endorsements from organizations including the Seattle Aquarium, the Seattle Parks Foundation and the Washington Trails Association.

"Our parks, playgrounds, ballfields, trails and swimming pools are essential places for kids to play, learn to swim, and for our communities to gather, recreate and enjoy nature," organizations and residents in favor of the levy said in a statement. "Your Yes vote will expand our regional trail system, improve access to popular hiking and biking areas, and provide direct resources for parks and playfields for cities large and small."

A statement in opposition to the levy has not been submitted.

The full ordinance can be read here.

What's next:

Proposition 1 will be on the ballots of registered King County voters for the upcoming primary election in August. It will need a simple majority to pass.

Read a voter guide for the 2025 Washington primary election here.

The Source: Information in this article is from the King County government website.

