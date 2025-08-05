Election Day 2025: Who is leading the races for Seattle Mayor, City Council?

The Brief As of Tuesday night, Bruce Harrell and Katie Wilson are leading the Seattle mayoral race, with Wilson slightly ahead. Erika Evans leads the Seattle City Attorney race, surpassing incumbent Ann Davison. Girmay Zahilay and Claudia Balducci are the top contenders for King County Executive.



Ballots are being counted, results are coming in, and now we have a better idea of who is advancing to Seattle's general election.

Washington uses a ‘top-two’ primary system in local elections, meaning the two who receive the most votes in the primary will advance to the general election. Ranked choice voting is coming to Seattle in 2027, but until then, whichever two candidates get the most votes — regardless of party affiliation — they will face off in November.

Read on to find out who is advancing to the general election in Seattle.

Who is leading the Seattle mayoral race?

Incumbent Bruce Harrell and progressive challenger Katie Wilson are looking to advance to the general election for Seattle Mayor.

As of Tuesday night, Wilson leads Harrell by a 1.35% margin, with Wilson having 46.21% of the vote, and Harrell with 44.86%.

Who is leading the Seattle City Attorney race?

Erika Evans currently leads the race for Seattle City Attorney with 51.13% of the vote, ahead of Republican incumbent Ann Davison, who currently has 37.20% of total votes.

Who is leading the King County Executive race?

Girmay Zahilay is leading with 40.39% of the votes, followed by Claudia Balducci with 30.28%.

Who is leading the Seattle City Council races?

Eddie Lin and Adonis Ducksworth lead the race for Seattle's District 2 — which encompasses the Beacon Hill, Rainier Beach, Columbia City and Mount Baker neighborhoods.

Lin has 45.69% of the vote, and Ducksworth has 30.61%.

Incumbent Alexis Mercedes Rinck (75.24%) and Rachael Savage (14.92%) lead the race for Seattle's District 8 — which is an at-large, citywide district. According to the City of Seattle, it is a seat which "represent[s] the entire city."

Alexis Mercedes Rinck was only sworn into office a year ago, after winning her bid for City Council in a landslide victory against Tanya Woo in 2024, who herself was appointed to represent District 8 when Teresa Mosqueda vacated her seat.

Incumbent Sara Nelson (39.10%) and Dionne Foster (53.69%) lead the race for Seattle's District 9 — which is the city's other at-large district.

Nelson has represented District 9 since 2021, and currently serves as the City Council President.

King County Prop. 1 on pace to pass

A majority of voters approved King County Proposition 1, with over 70% choosing to pass the measure.

Proposition 1 would authorize an additional regular property tax levy to replace an expiring one that funds King County parks, Seattle's major zoos and aquariums, youth sport programs, forest conservation and more.

