Voter guide: What to know about the 2025 WA general election

Washington's general election is around the corner and ahead of the voting season we have a full guide to prepare for the November ballot measures and candidates.

Who are the candidates for Seattle mayor?

Bruce Harrell and Katie Wilson will face off in a debate on Tuesday, Sept. 23. There will be a second debate on FOX 13 on Oct. 2.

Key dates to know

General Election

Oct. 17: Start of 18-day voting period. Ballots are mailed out. Accessible Voting Units are available at voting centers.

Oct. 27: Last day to register online and by mail before Election Day.

Oct. 28: USPS recommends voters to mail in their ballots a week before Election Day.

Nov. 4: Deadline for in-person Washington State voter registration or updates.

Nov. 4: General Election Day

Register or update in-person by 8 p.m.

Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 4.

Official drop boxes are open until 8 p.m.

How do I register to vote?

In order to vote in this general election, you must be registered to vote eight days prior to election day, or October 27. Washington provides same-day registration until the eight-day deadline, but Washington citizens who still need to register after the deadline can complete the process in person at a voting center on Election Day.

Washington citizens have three ways to register:

How do I vote?

Ballots will be mailed to registered voters starting Oct. 17.

Citizens can vote by mail, by dropping their signed ballot – also known as absentee ballots – at an official drop box or returning it by mail. No stamp is needed. Be sure to sign your ballot in order for it to be validated.

When voting by mail, your ballot must be deposited in a drop box or postmarked by Election Day. The United States Postal Service recommends citizens to mail ballots at least a week before Election Day.

U.S. citizens or military personnel overseas may use a Federal Write-in Absentee Ballot to vote in the upcoming election. These ballots are available through Voting Assistant Officers at military installations or at U.S. Embassies and Consulates.

Accessible voting devices and in-person services are available at local election offices or voting centers up until 8 p.m. on Election Day. A voters' pamphlet will be mailed to the address voters used to register.

Read more about how your ballot travels through Washington State here.

What is on the ballot?

By the numbers:

The 2025 general election will have 2,978 total races, including nine legislative positions, 64 county positions, 1,067 city positions, 722 school district positions, 571 fire and hospital district positions and hundreds of other local positions.

The ballot will also have the statewide measure, Senate Joint Resolution 8201. This resolution, if passed, would amend the state's constitution to allow the state to invest moneys from long-term services and supports accounts.

You can check what is specifically on your ballot by checking the voter guide for your county.

Voter Guide by County

Additional Resources

Forms for Voters: Voter registration, automatic voter registration opt-out form, voter registration cancellation form and more.

FAQs about elections in Washington State: election security, replacement ballots and more.

FAQs on voting by mail: security envelope sealing, path of your mailed ballot and more.

Current elected officials: list of current federal and state officials.

Wildfires: Information for voters displaced by wildfires.

