Seattle city council approves public safety sales tax increase

Buying anything next year will cost you more in Seattle. The Seattle City Council approved a 0.1% public safety sales tax on Tuesday.

The bill passed with all councilmembers voting in favor of it, but one. The sales tax increase stems from a new state law that was passed during the 2025 legislative session.

Seattle City Council President Sara Nelson told FOX 13 Seattle that the intention is to use it for costs associated with public safety, which could include treatment of substance abuse disorders, homelessness, and staffing first responders.

By the numbers:

Projections show the city could bring in almost $40 million in 2026 from that increase, but some have pointed out how high Seattle’s sale tax already is and the impact it will have on low-income residents.

Here’s how Seattle’s 10.35% compares to other major cities across the country:

New York City: 8.88%

Boston: 6.25%

Chicago: 10.25%

San Francisco: 8.63%

What they're saying:

FOX 13 Seattle asked Nelson what she would say to folks who say Seattle’s sales tax is already too high.

"Increasing an already regressive tax is not my first choice it’s probably the last choice, but we have such gaping holes in our response to the fentanyl epidemic and to the need for treatment this year and I believe it’s worth it. This is not about taxing working families, this is about ending the cycle of homelessness, of overdoses, of violence associated with the drug trade," Sara Nelson, City Council President said.

She went on to say, she believes this increase is worth the cost and will save lives.

Nelson adds Tuesday’s vote was to authorize this new increase in the sales tax. How that money is spent is up to the council during the budget deliberations.

