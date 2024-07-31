Semi crash forces closure of I-90 east to I-405 in Bellevue

A semi-rollover collision on eastbound Interstate 90 near the connection to Interstate 405 in Bellevue caused significant traffic disruptions Wednesday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Trooper Rick Johnson reported the incident on X, formerly known as Twitter, noting that the right two lanes of the highway were blocked following the crash. He warned commuters to expect lengthy delays as a driver was being extricated from the vehicle.

Johnson said the driver had been safely removed from the vehicle and was expected to be okay.

He said around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday that an extended closure of the eastbound I-90 in the collector-distributor lanes to I-405 would be necessary to manage the crash scene.

Johnson alerted that the entire roadway from EB I-90 to I-405 would be temporarily closed to facilitate tow trucks in uprighting and removing the semi. The closure was estimated to last around one hour.

Authorities have not yet released the cause of the semi rollover. Drivers in the area are advised to allow for extra travel time and to exercise caution as the cleanup continues. The Washington State Patrol is expecting to reopen the highway as soon as the roadway has been cleared and deemed safe for travel.

