Boat catches fire in Seattle marina on Lake Union

Seattle firefighters are currently responding to a large boat fire at a marina on Lake Union.

What we know:

A large plume of smoke can be seen coming from Westlake Avenue North near the Seattle Harbor Restaurant, formerly known as China Harbor.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (WSDOT)

Both directions of Westlake Avenue are currently blocked near the fire. The public is asked to avoid the area.

It's currently unknown if the fire has spread to other vessels. A 40-foot boat was reportedly engulfed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Fire Department and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

