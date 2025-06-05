Body of missing Clallam County, WA, kayaker recovered

The body believed to be of a missing kayaker was recovered Sunday, north of Clallam County.

Officials believe the body of the missing kayaker, Ty Coone, was recovered north of Cline Spit in the Strait of Juan De Fuca. Coroners are currently working to confirm the identity through dental records.

The backstory:

On May 13 at approximately 3 p.m., kayaker Ty Coone called 911 in distress, and alerted them he was possibly drowning. According to his family, Coone had been out fishing in his kayak.

The U.S. Coast Guard conducted an air and marine search and rescue operation around the GPS coordinates obtained from his phone call. Clallam County Sheriff's Office also used a drone equipped with thermal imaging to assist in the search efforts.

The Coast Guard later recovered Coone's kayak, life vest and paddle in the area surrounding the original GPS coordinates. Coone was not found after extensive efforts by the Coast Guard and Clallam County responders, and the search was suspended on May 14 at 10 a.m.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Clallam County Sheriff's Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Search intensifies for Travis Decker at Leavenworth, WA campground

WA man shot, killed during filming of dog training exercise involving live gunfire

'Belltown Hellcat' testifies in Seattle reckless driving trial—what he said

PWHL Seattle lands U.S. hockey legend Hilary Knight as first signing

Man found guilty in fatal I-5 crash that killed WA State Patrol trooper

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.