Boeing workers pass a strike sanction vote as negotiations for a new contract continue

Thousands of Boeing workers overwhelmingly passed a strike sanction vote. Machinists from the IAM District 751 gathered on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park in Seattle to cast their ballots. The vote passed at 99.9% to authorize a strike, should Boeing and the union not reach a fair contract agreement by September.

"The bad decisions made at the executive level of the Boeing Company are short-term decisions with long-term consequences," said IAM District 751 President and Directing Business Representative Jon Holden. "This lack of vision by company executives puts our members’ livelihoods at risk. Our jobs, our legacy and our reputation are on the line right now. We are fighting to change this company and to save it from itself."

IAM District 751 represents 33,000 members. Their current contract ends on September 12. Union representatives explained the sanction vote is a Constitutional requirement of the IAM. It provides advanced legal notice to the Union, so members can receive strike benefits without any undue delay if they vote to strike on September 12.

IAM District 751 and Boeing began negotiations on March 8. Union leaders said they hope to reach a fair deal with Boeing to prevent workers from going on the picket line.

"We want the company to take our proposals seriously and bargain earnestly. We don’t want to strike – but we’re ready and willing to do so to bring home the best aerospace contract our members have ever seen," said Holden.

Workers like Leo Valdez gathered at the sanction meeting, using their voices and their vote to let Boeing know what they want in their next contract.

"It’s time for them to hear us," said Valdez.

Valdez has worked in Boeing’s Everett facilities as a painter for 11 years. He said one of his top requests is more vacation hours and sick time for a better work-life balance.

"It’s more than that. It’s not just about us, it’s about our families," said Valdez. "Boeing preaches it's family over business. And the last 10 years, it hasn’t been family over business."

Union members also called for better healthcare packages and wage increases to keep up with inflation.

"We’ve been stagnant the last eight years. We have massive inflation that we haven’t seen in over 40 years. Our members deserve some real wage increases to catch up," said Holden.

The union president said they also want to reclaim their right to retirement plans that Boeing dropped in January 2014.

"Retirement that was stolen from us," said Holden. "We lost our defined benefit pension. We deserve retirement security. These are tough jobs, and our members deserve to retire with dignity."

Holden said for the first time ever, they will bargain for a say in Boeing’s production and quality management systems.

"The company removed quality inspections and that weakened the system. We build safe airplanes. But without that foundation, processes and procedures and personnel to do that work, it weakened the system," said Holden. "It’s our reputation, these are our jobs. And we want to make sure it’s a very healthy manufacturing system."

Boeing said it believes there is a path forward to address employee needs while also competing for new business. The company said in a statement, "We are committed to building a strong future for our team, our company and the Pacific Northwest communities where we live and work. With that focus in mind, we look forward to this year’s negotiation between Boeing and the IAM."

Sanction voting happened in several communities across the Pacific Northwest. Holden said IAM District 751 will begin "round-the-clock bargaining" with Boeing in mid-August.

