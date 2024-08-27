A boozy haunted house is coming back to Seattle this fall

Looking to get your spook on while also getting your drink on? A haunted house experience in Seattle is offering just that.

This fall, the "House Of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée" is happening at the DAR Rainier Chapter House in Capitol Hill.

The 21+ event promises a night of extravagant entertainment, featuring music, magic, macabre characters, and themed craft cocktails.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DAR Rainier Chapter House (via House of Spirits)

The Seattle experience is themed around the "Tale of Vaughan Mansion," loosely based on the famous haunting of Loftus Hall in Ireland. The show also touches on Irish folklore and myths throughout the centuries.

Guests are encouraged to dress up in either cocktail attire, costumes, or their favorite time-period fashion.

This avant-garde attraction began in 2019 and has already seen 100,000 guests across multiple venues in the U.S., including Los Angeles and Dallas.

Attendees must purchase one of three ticket options:

Bronze - $76 (Early Bird) - full two-hour experience and 4 mini-craft cocktails

Silver - $83 (Early Bird) - full two-hour experience, 4 mini craft cocktails, and a bonus fifth craft cocktail

Gold - $96 (Early Bird) - full two-hour experience, 4 mini craft cocktails with bonus fifth craft cocktail, expedited entry and first entry, and decadent fall-inspired chocolates

The event runs from September 27 through November 2, and the soirées are on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with varying availability.

If you're interested, learn more and purchase tickets online on the House of Spirits website.

