Shooting outside Seattle bar leaves man injured

The Brief A 29-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting outside a Capitol Hill bar early this morning after a fight escalated. Police are investigating the incident and seeking information about the suspect who fled the scene in a car.



A 29-year-old man was injured in a shooting overnight outside a bar in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

What we know:

At about 12:15 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near 10th Avenue and East Pike Street.

Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound to his stomach on Union Street and Boren Avenue. The man was treated by medics with the Seattle Fire Department and later taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

According to investigators, the victim was in a fight outside the bar with several people. At some point, the suspect opened fire and shot the victim. Officers recovered a shell casing and other evidence.

The suspect got into a car, which drove away from the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Seattle Police Department.

